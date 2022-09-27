Prescott Council Approves Sculpture For Riverfront

On Monday evening, the Prescott City Council deliberated a proposal to place artwork from Hastings artist Dale Lewis along the Riverfront as an element of the Riverfront Restoration Project. City Administrator Matt Wolf commented on the proposal.
Wolf also stated there may be interest in placing a second sculpture.
Lease payments would come from funds raised by the room tax. A motion to approve Abe the Eagle passed by unanimous vote, and a suggestion was raised to install a plaque on the base to commemorate the mustering point for Prescott’s Civil War soldiers. The Parks Committee will follow up on the suggestion.
(Abe the Eagle and Medusa. Photo Source: Artist Dale Lewis)