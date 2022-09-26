The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student Of The Week is Sophomore Max Dearborn. In her nomination, Library Media Specialist Joan Simon said that Max has been involved in the District’s library clubs for two years including National History Day, Book Club, Writer’s and Guys Read. Simon added that Max is an avid reader and an excellent writer. He attends all meetings, always has a positive attitude, and is always willing to help. Max volunteered to help reorganize the Malone library after the 3rd grade moved back to Malone Elementary before school started this year, even bringing his brother along.
(Max Dearborn. Submitted Photo)