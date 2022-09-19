Rail Safety Week runs through Sunday, September 25, and Hastings Mayor Mary Fasbender, Deputy Chief of Police Bryan Schowalter, and Police Commander Kyle Linscheid gathered with officials from Canadian Pacific to place reminders at the Second Street rail crossing to remind pedestrians to look for trains. Detective Sergeant Micki Mair with the CP Rail System reminds everyone to be careful around rail road crossings.
Commenting on complaints from nearby residents because of train horn noise, CP Rail representative Nicole Jerome commented that horns are required to be sounded, even in quiet areas, during certain situations, such as a pedestrian near the tracks
For more information, visit the Operation Lifesaver website.