VFW Donates To HPD

The Hastings Police Department will now be better equipped to handle first aid situations on patrol after receiving a donation check of $1,500 on behalf of the VFW from Post Commander Paul Ollmann. The Police Department will use the funds to purchase Individual First Aid Kits (IFAKS) to be issued to the officers. Commander Ollmann delivered the donation to Deputy Chief Bryan Schowalter and Commander Kyle Linscheid. HPD thanks VFW Post 1210 for the gracious donation to the city and the police officers who serve it.
(Pictured are Commander Linscheid, Commander Ollmann, and Deputy Chief Schowalter. Photo Source: City of Hastings)