Hastings “Y” Celebrating 15 Years In Building

The YMCA of Hastings is taking the whole month of October to celebrate the 15th anniversary of their current facility on Pleasant Drive, and Tracey Spinks, Forever Well Coordinator at the Hastings Y recently stopped in at the KDWA studios to talk about their planned month-long celebration at the Y. Even though the Y is an advocate for healthy living, Tracey says the Y will still be hosting a bake sale.
But, a focus on healthy aging still remains at the core of the Y’s mission.
Learn more at YMCANorth.org.