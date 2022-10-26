Mahoney Named Prescott Student Of The Week

The Prescott High School Counseling Office reports that the Prescott Kiwanis Student of the Week is Sophomore Vadin Mahoney. According to a nomination submitted by Math teacher Jenna Kadlec, she nominated Vadin because he demonstrates a high level of student engagement within the classroom. Vadin takes notes, participates, and completes all of his assignments in Geometry. He asks great questions and truly shows a desire to learn and do well. She also commented that it is great to have Vadin in her classroom.
