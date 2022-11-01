The City of Hastings reminds residents that Early Voting is now open at City Hall, and continues through November 7. Early Voting for the General Election continues with the option of placing your ballot directly into the ballot tabulator at Hastings City Hall, 101 4th Street East. Hours for early voting are Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Nov. 4, 8 AM to 4:30 PM, Saturday, Nov. 5, 10 AM to 3 PM, and Monday, Nov. 7, 8 AM to 5 PM. An official ballot drop box has been installed next to the City’s utility billing drop box in the cul-de-sac in front of City Hall. Voters may place absentee ballots in the blue ballot box. The box is secure and a camera is in use. The box is also available 24/7 for drop off of ballots during the absentee voting period.
Early Voting Now Open
