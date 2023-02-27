Drug Bust And Arrest

The Dakota County Drug Task Force concluded an extensive investigation last week with an arrest of a suspected drug trafficker. According to County Commissioner Joe Atkins, the Task Force and South St. Paul Police worked together for the bust involving 3-and-a-half pounds of fentanyl powder, nine pounds of meth and a pound of heroin. A four-month investigation led to an arrest and charges against 27-year-old Mario Alberto Velarde-Carrera. During the investigation, Velarde-Carrera sold the three drugs in “multiple controlled buys” between November and February, according to court documents. If convicted, Velarde-Carrera faces a minimum of seven years in prison.