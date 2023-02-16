E-SNAP Ending

Dakota County Social Services reminds residents that during the pandemic, Minnesota provided extra Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits known as Emergency SNAP or E-SNAP, and this program is ending at the end of February. According to information released by Social Services, SNAP benefits will return to their standard amounts beginning in March. This reduction will likely be challenging for a lot of households, and those who need assistance are asked to contact the Minnesota Food Helpline, which can help connect people to local food assistance programs. Questions and concerns may also be directed to the participant’s County Financial Worker.