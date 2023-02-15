Empire Votes To Becomes City

Dakota County gained a new city on February 14th, as residents of Empire Township voted in a special election to incorporate into a City, and elect a Mayor and City Council. According to the Dakota County Elections Results webpage, Trent Larson received 240 votes to become Mayor. 2-Year Council members are Tom Kaldunski, with 218 votes, and Danny Rubio, with 205. 4-year Councilmembers are Eric Hanson with 256 votes and Marla Vagts, with 207. 319 ballots were cast in total. The results of the election are unofficial until canvassed.