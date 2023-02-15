Empire Votes To Becomes City

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 15, 2023

  • February 15, 2023

Dakota County gained a new city on February 14th, as residents of Empire Township voted in a special election to incorporate into a City, and elect a Mayor and City Council. According to the Dakota County Elections Results webpage, Trent Larson received 240 votes to become Mayor. 2-Year Council members are Tom Kaldunski, with 218 votes, and Danny Rubio, with 205. 4-year Councilmembers are Eric Hanson with 256 votes and Marla Vagts, with 207. 319 ballots were cast in total. The results of the election are unofficial until canvassed.

Click here for audio


   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/empire-votes-to-becomes-city/