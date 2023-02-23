Hastings Art Commission Members Named

On Tuesday, the Hastings City Council took the next step in establishing an Arts and Culture Commission to coordinate artistic efforts and encourage creative expression through the arts, music, and theater in Hastings. During the City Council meeting, the Council appointed inaugural Commission members Barb Hollenbeck, Steven Read, Jeannie Tribe, Sherry Humphrey, Joe Becker, Kirk Skeba, Ryan McCoy, and student member, Deirdre McGinn. Learn more about the Commission on the City of Hastings website.