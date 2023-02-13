HASTINGS GIRLS WRESTLING SENDS FOUR TO STATE; TWO RPESCOTT WRESTLERS ADVANCE TO SECTIONS

The Hastings Raiders wrestling team is slowly starting to get its state wrestling lineups figured out after the girls wrestling sectionals in Hastings set the brackets for the upcoming state tournament the first weekend in March. The Raiders are sending the following wrestlers to state:
– Skylar Little Soldier will look to defend her title, as she secured a section win to head back to the X in the 145 category
– Ivy Brandenburg is heading to the state tournament with a 2nd place section finish at 100
– Annabelle Norquist took 2nd in sections to head to the state tournament at 126
– Isabel Fritz is also heading to the state tournament with a 2nd place finish at 185
Other girls placewinners were Lauren Whitfield, 3rd in 138, Amelia Miller, 3rd in 152, Josie Giangiacomo, 4th in 165, Maddy Radspinner, 5th in 235 and Eliza Kurzawski, 5th in 135.
The boys wrestlers will have their sections coming up to complete the brackets for a wrestling team with state aspirations, looking to end a lengthy team state title drought in Hastings.
The Prescott girls basketball team earned a 2 seed for postseason play and will earn a first round bye. The Cardinals, still in the thick of a Middle Border conference title race, will face the winner of Ellsworth and Bloomer on Friday, February 24 at Prescott High School. The Cardinals have their eyes set on Green Bay and the State Tournament.
Prescott wrestling is sending two to sectionals, as Nolan Thomley (152) and Benny Olson (106) qualified for the sectional championships, which will take place in Amery on February 18. The winners of those sections heads to the Division 2 State championships.