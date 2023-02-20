HASTINGS HOCKEY, PRESCOTT BASKETBALL PLAYOFF FATES ANNOUNCED

Hastings earned the four seeds for sections and will host Rochester Century at Civic Arena. The Raiders beat Century 3-0 earlier in the season in Rochester. Should the Raiders win they would head to Saturday against Lakeville South or Farmington in Rochester, with tentative puck drop scheduled for 5:30. The other side of the bracket pits Rochester Mayo against Rochester JM and Lakeville North against Owatonna. The Raiders will look to end a run of 14 of 17 section wins by Lakeville schools, including several years in succession by Lakeville South. KDWA will go wherever the Raiders go with live coverage of the games, with Josh Colvin and Trey Lower on the call.
Prescott boys hoops earned a 2 seed for postseason action with the games beginning on March 3 at Prescott, where the Cardinals would face either Amery or Somerset. Prescott completed its regular season on Monday night against undefeated Osceola looking for revenge against a Chieftains team that had beaten Prescott twice in a row. Look for an update on that in our next Tri-County Reporter.
Prescott ended its regular season road slate with an 82-69 win over Ellsworth that saw the Cardinals rally from a halftime deficit. Five Cardinals players scored in double figures in that game, but it was a historic night, as Jordan Malmlov continued his impressive tear. Scoring 15 points may seem like a normal statline, but with those 15 points, he surpassed Bella Lenz to become the school’s all time leading scorer in both boys and girls hoops, and surpassed 1800 career points in the process.
KDWA’s postseason schedule
Feb 23: Hastings Hockey Sectional
Feb 25: Prescott Sports Saturday doubleheader, Boys Hoops vs Osceola and Girls Hoops playoffs vs TBD, Hastings Hockey Sectional if necessary
March 2: Hastings Hockey Section final
March 3: Prescott Basketball playoff game
Any other games and dates will be added when they are decided, but you can count on KDWA to be there with coverage of Hastings and Prescott postseason events.