Hwy 61 Project Open House Set For March

The Minnesota Department of Transportation, in partnership with the City of Hastings, continues to study Highway 61 between 4th Street and 36th Street. The project team has developed a corridor alternative based on community input from transportation analyses and two public meetings held in May and August 2022. A third public meeting will be held from 5 to 7 PM, on Tuesday, March 7 at Hastings City Hall. A presentation will occur at 5:15, followed by an open house-style meeting. The project team has been evaluating transportation needs and potential improvements for the safety and mobility of all modes and users along Highway 61 and welcomes your feedback either in-person at the meeting or through the website afterward. Following the meeting, the information and survey will be available on the project website.