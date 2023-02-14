Injured Prescott Teen Identified

A Prescott teen injured in an accident on Highway 61 near Lower Afton Road on Friday has been identified as Bryndan Hartman. According to a source with ties to the family, Bryndan moved to Prescott when he was in elementary school and lived with his grandparents. The two fatalities were Ayden “Chip” Nelson, and Cadence Allen. A GoFundMe Account has been set up to help defray Hartman’s medical costs and a link to the account is provided on the News page of KDWA.com.
(Bryndan Hartman. Submitted photo)