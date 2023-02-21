ISD 200 moves to E-Learning on Wednesday, February 22nd, and school is canceled for Thursday, February 23rd.

ISD 200 Issues Weather Statement For Classes

  • February 21, 2023

ISD 200 reports that, given the extreme confidence level of the National Weather Service, the District will move to an e-learning day on Wednesday, Feb. 22, and a traditional snow day with school canceled on Thursday, Feb. 23. According to information released by ISD 200, Students in Grades K-12, Preschool, Early Childhood Family Education (ECFE), Early childhood special education, and Center-based learning students will report to class via e-Learning on Wednesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, Kid’s Campus, Community Education, and the Tilden Senior Center will be closed. All facility rentals will be canceled during this time, and all Community Ed classes will be canceled. Also, visit the District website, under “Recent News“, for e-learning days information.

