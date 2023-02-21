ISD 200 moves to E-Learning on Wednesday, February 22nd, and school is canceled for Thursday, February 23rd.

KDWA Office Closed During Storm

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 21, 2023

  • February 21, 2023

This Just In: Due to the predicted snowfall starting later on Tuesday, the fromt office of KDWA will be CLOSED on Wednesday and Thursday. Staff and management of KDWA encourage all of our listeners to stay safe during the storm.
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/kdwa-office-closed-during-storm/