Little Raiders Registration Opens Feb 27

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 14, 2023

  • February 14, 2023

Hastings Community Education’s Little Raider Preschool is gearing up for the 2023-2024 School Year, and registration for new students opens on February 27th. This Parent Aware 4-Star-rated Program is the only preschool in Hastings that is part of the Hastings Public Schools. The Little Raiders Program, open to ages 3 to 5 years, promotes a smooth and easy transition to kindergarten, and is conveniently located at Tilden Community Center, 310 River Street. For complete details and to register, visit the Community Education website.

Click here for audio


   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/little-raiders-registration-opens-feb-27/