Little Raiders Registration Opens Feb 27

Hastings Community Education’s Little Raider Preschool is gearing up for the 2023-2024 School Year, and registration for new students opens on February 27th. This Parent Aware 4-Star-rated Program is the only preschool in Hastings that is part of the Hastings Public Schools. The Little Raiders Program, open to ages 3 to 5 years, promotes a smooth and easy transition to kindergarten, and is conveniently located at Tilden Community Center, 310 River Street. For complete details and to register, visit the Community Education website.