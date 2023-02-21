Local Meat Shop Owner Testifies At Capitol

The Minnesota House is deliberating legislation that would require quarterly reports from medical professionals for workers in the meat packaging industry, and the owner of Greg’s Meats, Greg Endres, was asked to testify at a House Committee meeting regarding the legislation last week. He talked about the stipulations of the bill.
He also said that an exclusion in the bill would likely limit the size of a butcher shop, in terms of employees.
The Bill is H. F. 23, “The Safe Workplaces for Meat and Poultry Processing Workers Act”. A link to the legislation is provided here.