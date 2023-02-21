ISD 200 moves to E-Learning on Wednesday, February 22nd, and school is canceled for Thursday, February 23rd.

Local Meat Shop Owner Testifies At Capitol

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 21, 2023

  • February 21, 2023

The Minnesota House is deliberating legislation that would require quarterly reports from medical professionals for workers in the meat packaging industry, and the owner of Greg’s Meats, Greg Endres, was asked to testify at a House Committee meeting regarding the legislation last week. He talked about the stipulations of the bill.

Click here for audio

   
He also said that an exclusion in the bill would likely limit the size of a butcher shop, in terms of employees.

Click here for audio

   
The Bill is H. F. 23, “The Safe Workplaces for Meat and Poultry Processing Workers Act”. A link to the legislation is provided here.

Click here for audio

   
    

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/local-meat-shop-owner-testifies-at-capitol/