MALMLOV SMASHES SCHOOL RECORD WITH 55 POINTS, BECOMES BOYS BASKETBALL ALL TIME SCORING LEADER

55 points. That is not a typo. Prescott senior Jordan Malmlov moved closer to becoming the school’s all time scoring leader with a performance for the ages against River Falls on February 13. Malmlov made 11 3’s and had 35 of his points in the first half. He was pulled from the game with several minutes to spare as the game was in hand. Malmlov was a spectacular 20-34 from the floor, and 11-22 from the three point line. He made all four free throws and added 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 4 steals. Malmlov’s performance singlehandedly carried Prescott to a 33-59 shooting night including 13-31 from distance. Malmlov, one of two active players on the rosters with 1000+ points, has been slowly climbing the school’s all time scoring list, currently held by Girls basketball star Bella Lenz. With the 55 point performance he smashes the previous school record set by Petey Brookshaw. Now standing at 1798 career points, the previous record was 1756.
He wasn’t the only Cardinals with a hot shooting night though, as Dallas Wallin also reached double figures, with 14 points on 5-9 shooting, nearly having a triple double with 13 rebounds and 8 assists. He also had 3 steals and a block. The Cardinals led 45-38 at the half thanks to Malmlov’s performance and never looked back. Prescott improved to 17-5 on the year with the win.
As mentioned, it was a girls and boys doubleheader. The girls bounced back after a tough stretch to win a tight one, eeking out a 63-61 win. The win improves the Cardinals to 15-7. Prescott recently found out its playoff brackets, earning a 2 seed where they will play the winner of Ellsworth and Bloomer on February 24 in Prescott.