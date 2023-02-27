MFD Responds To Vehicle Fire In Welch

Early Monday morning Miesville Fire crews responded to a vehicle fire on Circle Drive in Welch Township. According to information released by the Department, Engine 1 arrived to find a fully involved pickup truck with nobody at the scene. Crews were challenged with difficult driving conditions which increased response time. There are no injuries to report and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information concerning this fire is asked to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at 651-385-3155.
(Scene photo. Source: MFD)