Minnesota Sings Gears Up For 10th Year

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 23, 2023

  • February 23, 2023

Organizers of Minnesota Sings are gearing up for the 10th anniversary of the annual competition to give local singers a chance at the limelight. According to Lead Volunteer, Chuck Spavin, the total prize package this year is $30,000. The dates for this year’s finals are October 7th and 8th at the historic Fairmont Opera House in Fairmont, Minnesota. Leading up to the Final Competition are many of local “Sings” events around the state, from May 1st to October 1st. First and second place winners at local “Sings” events will compete in the final in Fairmont. Learn more and find application forms at MinnesotaSings.com.

Click here for audio

   
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/minnesota-sings-gears-up-for-10th-year/