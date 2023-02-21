PRESCOTT ENDS OSCEOLA’S PERFECT RUN; MILLNER COMMITS TO LUTHER

Prescott boys basketball ended the regular season on as big of a high as you could ask for: beating an undefeated team. The Cardinals not only did that, but they took down a team who has been their biggest rivals as of late for Middle Border supremacy: Osceola. Prescott kept Osceola off the scoreboard in the final two minutes and used solid defense and free throw shooting to eek out a 57-52 victory.
Early on however, it looked like it might be a long night. Two quick threes by Osceola and a tough shooting start for Prescott opened up an 8-1 lead for the Chieftains. The Cardinals would quickly respond to that deficit, and a three from the corner gave the Cardinals an 11-10 lead. The remainder of the first half was back and forth, and with a 29-29 tie late in the first half, neither team was able to convert and we went into the break deadlocked.
In the second half, it was again Osceola that came out swinging, but they couldn’t open up a big enough lead to do away with the Cardinals. Prescott and Osceola then continued back and forth for the duration of the second half, and Prescott found themselves in front 51-50 late. A turnover led to an Osceola basket to put them in front 52-51, but that would be their final basket, as Prescott went into an aggressive defense, clamping down on Osceola and preventing them from doing anything. Osceola had to spend multiple timeouts in the final minute to try and preserve clock. After a Dallas Wallin free throw made it a 4 point lead, Osceola couldn’t connect on a three, and Prescott would add another from the stripe to go up 57-52. The Cardinals finish the year 19-5 and are the 2 seed in the playoffs where Osceola is the 1. These two very well could meet again. Jordan Malmlov (now up to 1,832 points on his career) and Wallin both had 19 to lead the way for the Cardinals who await the winner of Somerset and Amery in the playoffs.
At halftime, the Prescott Girls Golf team was honored for their state championship and hung a new banner inside the nest.
Hastings footballer Danny Millner announced this week that he was committed to Luther to continue his athletics career. Millner was the Raiders quarterback this year.Millner joins a growing list of Hastings athletes that have committed to colleges to continue athletics, including fellow football player Payton Burow.