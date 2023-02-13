Prescott Teens Die In Accident

The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that left two teenagers dead in Saint Paul late Friday night. Emergency crews were called just after 11 PM to Highway 61, north of Lower Afton Rd. for a single-vehicle crash. According to the State Patrol, a vehicle being driven northbound at a high rate of speed veered off the roadway on the right and rolled, going airborne and struck multiple trees about 40-50 feet off the roadway. Firefighters called to the scene had to extricate at least one victim from the vehicle. The State Patrol says 17-year-old Cadence Allen and 17-year-old Ayden Nelson, both of Prescott, died after the crash and were not wearing seatbelts. The driver of the vehicle was listed as a 16-year-old male and a third 17-year-old passenger were both brought to Regions Hospital. Highway 61 was closed for an extended period of time while the State Patrol reconstructed the crash. A GoFundMe account set up for Ayden has already raised over $9,300, with a goal of $10,000. A funeral for Ayden has been set for 11 AM on Saturday, February 19th, in Hastings.