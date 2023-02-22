RAIDER BASKETBALL TEAMS SPLIT HILL-MURRAY GAMES

The Hastings Raiders basketball teams split their games with Hill-Murray on Tuesday night with the boys taking the senior night win and the girls falling on the road. In the boys’ game, it was all about the three seniors Kelvin Maher, Evan Koenigs and Max Albertson being honored before the game. The Raiders and Pioneers went back and forth throughout the first half, but Hastings was able to pull away and open up a 44-24 halftime lead. The Raiders forced several turnovers in the first half and Hill-Murray was unable to resond as the Raiders pulled away for an 87-64 win. Evan Koenigs was the star, as the Senior had 14 points on 6/9 shooting. Owen Bernatz added 19 points to lead the way for the Raiders, on 8/22 shooting, while also contributing 11 rebounds, 5 assists and 4 steals. The Raiders improved to 6-18 with the win.
The Raider girls team fell to Hill-Murray 61-50, led by 20 points fron Keagan McVicker and 13 points from Hailey Strain. Both teams return to action Friday against Simley.