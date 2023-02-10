SEAS ARCHERY TEAM COMPETES IN NEW PRAGUE

Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton School has announced that its archery team recently competed at the New Prague NASP Tournament on Saturday, February 4. The School announced the results as follows:
The middle school finished 9th
The elementary team finished 4th
In individuals: Jacqueline Seefeld finished 10th out of 42; Lillie Shaleen took 2nd in the middle school girls category out of 133. She finished tied for the highest score but had one less 9, but completed her first perfect round.
There are currently 30 archers on the roster. The state championships will be held in Duluth March 24 and 25 and the Nationals will be held in Kentucky in May