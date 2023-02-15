Strikers Hold Rally

In spite of the ISD 200 School Board calling off a planned public retreat on Wednesday, members of SEIU Local 284 walked the picket line, both at Todd Field, and Kennedy Elementary School, where Union rank and file members continued to plea their case for what they feel is a fair contract for the workers. Executive Director of Local 284, Kelly Gibbons, said that the current offer on the table is not acceptable.
She also said the public is showing support for the striking workers.
No further negotiations have been scheduled at this time.