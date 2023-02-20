Tate Attends Presentation

  • Filed under Featured

  • February 20, 2023

  • February 20, 2023

Former U. S. Vice President Mike Pence takes a moment to get a photo op with four members of School Boards, including Carrie Tate (l) at a recent presentation at a home-schooling rally in Cedar Rapids, IA.
   

admin

Permanent link to this article: https://kdwa.com/2023/02/tate-attends-presentation/