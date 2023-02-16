Trails By Candlelight Canceled

The annual Trails by Candlelight event on February 17th at Lebanon Hills Regional Park has been canceled for this year. According to the County, after a period of above freezing conditions over the past week, followed by over half an inch of rain that fell on Feb. 14, both ski and hiking/snowshoe trail conditions are currently very icy. Icy trail conditions are expected to further deteriorate with the upcoming flash freezing conditions leading up to the event. Ticket holders will receive a confirmation for a full refund within five business days. For more information or questions, contact Dakota County Parks at parks@co.dakota.mn.us or 952-891-7000.