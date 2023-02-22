Union Responds to District Letter

  • February 22, 2023

SEIU Local 284 responded on Tuesday to ISD 200’s latest letter sent to student’s families on the status of the Foodservice Worker’s Strike, now in its second week. Union Spokesman Hal Goetz says that the Union is still willing to negotiate.

Goetz also commented on where funding for the Union demands could be found.

Dozens of elected officials from the Minnesota House and Senate have sent letters to Hastings School Board leaders and the Bureau of Mediation Services (BMS) calling for BMS to get the parties back to the table and find a solution for a fair contract for the Hastings Food Service workers who have been on strike two weeks as of Tuesday.

