UWH Introduces Have A Heart

United Way of Hastings is rolling out a new community program where you can impact hearts in the Hastings community. Residents who join the “Have a Heart Club” will be a part of an exclusive club where a monthly recurring donation creates goodness for the entire year and becomes a generous tax-deductible donation by year end. Joining the Have a Heart Club is quick and easy. Set up your monthly recurring donation online or have a monthly donation sent directly from your financial institution. United Way of Hastings has been the Heart of Hastings and your community fund for nearly 60 years. By giving to UWH, your gift stays local, warms hearts of those in need, and helps us all be stronger together. Learn more at UnitedWayOfHastings.org.