2023 Hastings Road Project Moves Forward

On Monday evening, the next official step of the 2023 Hastings Neighborhood Infrastructure Improvement Program took place as the City Council held a public hearing on the project and deliberated a request to authorize City staff to publish a request for bids to complete this year’s project on Pleasant Drive. Public Works Director Ryan Stempski provided an overview of the project goals.
The Council heard from two residents during the public hearing with concerns about effects on home values, landscaping, placement of a bike path, and signage. The Council authorized the request for bids by unanimous vote.