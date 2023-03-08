Annexation Deliberations Continue

The annexation of approximately 71 acres of land by Hastings from Marshan Township was “untabled” on Monday evening, as the Hastings City Council resumed deliberations of the annexation. Community Development Director John Hinzman summarized the item to date.
The Council deliberated such topics as planned cost for rent in the proposed developments, changes needed to accommodate increased traffic on 316, and that the approval process would likely take the rest of the year. Later in the meeting it was discovered that the 1st Reading of the annexation ordinance had been passed December 6, 2021, followed by a public hearing in January 2022. Following the public hearing, the 2nd reading was tabled by Council due to the developer stepping back from the project. City Attorney Korrine Land indicated that a motion to reconsider the annexation would bring the original motion back for Council consideration. The 2nd reading was continued to the next City Council meeting.