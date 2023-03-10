CARDINALS’ SEASON ENDS IN SECTION SEMIS

The Prescott Cardinals boys basketball team saw its season end on Friday, as Osceola pulled away in the 2nd half to win 67-52. The Cardinals and Chieftains played in front of a sell out crowd at River Falls High School and the loud crowd enjoyed the game. The winner played Saturday afternoon at Osseo-Fairchild High School for a berth in the State Tournament.
Early on, Prescott and Osceola exchanged the lead multiple times, with a back and forth first half seeing Osceola leading 30-27 at the break.
In the second half, it was Osceola controlling the tempo, as at one point the Chieftains opened up a 10 point lead. Prescott would claw their way back, but could never get it close enough to set up for a high stakes ending. The Cardinals went to a trap defense, trying to force Osceola into turnovers but the Chieftains would use free throws to pull away for the victory. Osceola then had to face West Salem Saturday, a titanic clash of two teams with a combined two losses, Osceola’s coming at the hands of Prescott.
It was another strong year for the Cardinals, who made a much deeper playoff run this year.
Prescott says goodbye to arguably one of its greatest athletic talents ever in Jordan Malmlov, who goes down in history as the Cardinals all-time leading scorer in both mens and womens basketball, and ignited crowds for four years with his incredible shooting and offensive and defensive prowess. Brandon Stuart and Brady Block are also seniors, and were both key cogs of Prescott’s offensive attack. All three will be missed in the program, and we thank them for their contributions.