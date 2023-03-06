CNC Welcomes New Team Member

The Carpenter St. Croix Valley Nature Center is pleased to welcome Sarah Germscheid as the newest member of the Carpenter Nature Center team. A graduate of the University of Wisconsin at La Crosse, Sarah earned her Bachelor’s degree in Biology. After college, she completed a summer internship at CNC and discovered the field of Environmental Education and “was hooked”. After her internship, she continued her career in environmental education at Dodge Nature Center, Dakota County Parks, Eastman Nature Center (within Three Rivers Park District), and a private preschool. Sarah currently resides in Maple Grove with her husband Josh and 10-month-old son Walker, but plans on moving to the east metro within the coming year to be closer to Carpenter Nature Center. In her spare time, she enjoys camping, hiking, gardening, paddle boarding and helping on the family farm in Arcadia, Wisconsin.
(Sarah Germscheid. Submitted photo.)