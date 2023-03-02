Dakota County Deputy Highlighted

The National Latino Peace Officer’s Association is celebrating Women’s History month, and selected Dakota County Sheriff’s Deputy Jessica Perez as an exemplary officer to highlight. According to a post on social media, Perez is a second generation Mexican-American and first generation college graduate. Being a Mexican-American law enforcement officer has allowed her to bridge the gap in Dakota County communities by bearing a similar appearance to the people she serves. She enjoys working with the youth in Dakota County communities to inspire them to become their best. Women’s History Month is celebrated each year in March.
(Deputy Perez. DCSO Photo)