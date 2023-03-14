DVA Responds To Reported Allegations

Updating a story initially reported on Tuesday, the MN Department of Veteran Affairs has responded to KDWA regarding the report of allegations of resident care and the working environment at the Hastings Veterans Home. In a statement provided by the MDVA, the Department acknowledges the recent media coverage regarding employee concerns of the Home. Because this is an ongoing investigation, the Department is not able to provide further details at this time. The statement also says that MDVA has and will continue to actively address any concerns from current or former employees in a comprehensive way, including but not limited to, “reviewing and improving processes, conducting audits, implementing leadership development, training on multiple topics, and partnering with our Employee Assistance Program”. The statement concludes by saying that, “Although [the Department] cannot provide specifics on HR matters, we deeply value our employees and the invaluable services they provide to Veterans across the state”. A recent Pinnacle Poll reveals that the Hastings Veterans Home scored an average of 4.4 out of a possible top rating of 5 for several different care quality indicators, including overall care, nursing care, and communication, among others.
