Farmington Craft Fair Seeks Vendors

The Rambling River Center’s Arts and Craft Fair, scheduled for Saturday, May 6th from 9 AM to 2 PM, at the Schmitz Maki Arena, 114 Spruce Street, in Farmington, is looking for vendors. All items are to be handmade by the artist or crafter. The number of vendors will be limited in each category such as jewelry, crochet, etc. This is to provide a variety of items for customers and ensure the best sales possible for the vendors. For more information or to fill out a vendor application, visit FarmingtonMN.gov or email Missie Kohlbeck, Recreation Supervisor, at MKohlbeck@FarmingtonMN.gov.