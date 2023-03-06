Farmington Youth Killed In Accident

On Saturday, March 4th at approximately 2:20 PM, the DCSO was dispatched to a motor vehicle accident on 160th Street East at Freeborn Avenue in Vermillion Township. According to a DCSO press release, deputies and first responders arrived to the scene of a 3 vehicle crash, and found 17-year-old Farmington resident Rodrigo Leon Dooley had already died from injuries sustained in the accident after being ejected from his vehicle. Scene investigation determined that Dooley’s vehicle was eastbound on 160th Street, preparing to turn onto Freeborn when he was rear-ended by a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Hastings resident Gina Jermasek, an off-duty 911 operator with Dakota County. Dooley’s vehicle was pushed into the westbound lane and was struck by a third vehicle, occupied by driver 25-year-old Newport resident Steven Anthony Lutchen, and passenger 26-year-old Rebecca Lutchen, with two minor children. The accident report indicates the children were uninjured in the accident, and that alcohol was not a factor in the accident. Jermasek and Rebecca were transported for medical treatment of undisclosed injuries. The investigation is being conducted by the MN State Patrol.