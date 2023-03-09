Hanging Baskets Return To Prescott For 2023

The Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce invites everyone to beautify Prescott this summer, and support a local business or honor a loved one by sponsoring a hanging basket in downtown Prescott. As the weather warms and we look to sunnier days ahead, the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce will once again be coordinating the sponsorship of the hanging baskets along Broad Street. They are offering families, businesses, and local organizations the chance to sponsor a basket this summer to support a local business, remember or honor a loved one, all while beautifying the downtown area of Prescott. The cost to sponsor is $50 per basket, with payments to the Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce.