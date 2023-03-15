Local Senior Care Employee Recognized

  • March 15, 2023

The month of March has been designated as “National Social Workers Month” and Hastings Health and Senior Living used the opportunity to celebrate one of their own. According to a post on social media, social worker Barb was awarded the naviHealth Gratitude Award for Unwavering Collaboration in February. Barb’s dedication to patient care and teamwork with her Skilled In-patient Care Coordinator have led to exceptional outcomes. The management of Hastings Health and Senior Living are grateful to have Barb as a part of the team and commend her on her outstanding work.

