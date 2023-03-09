Mayor And Council Of Empire Sworn In

The newly-formed City of Empire took its final steps into “cityhood” with the swearing in of the first Mayor and City Council at a meeting on Tuesday, February 28th. Sworn in were Mayor Trent Larson and Council Members Marla Vagts, Eric Hanson, and Danny Rubio. Council Member Tom Kaldunski was absent from the initial City Council meeting and will be sworn in at the next meeting, scheduled for March 14th. According to the meeting agenda, other city officials include Charles Seipel-Teng as City Clerk/Administrator, Dawn McCracken as Deputy Clerk, Brian Hilgardner, of Bolton and Menk, as City Engineer, and Jenni Faulkner, also of Bolton and Menk, as City Planner. The City Attorney is Mike Couri.
(Council Member Marla Vagts (left), Empire Mayor Trent Larson, Council Member Eric Hanson and Council Member Danny Rubio. Submitted photo.)