McDowell Announces Resignation

Breaking news from ISD 200: Superintendent Dr. Robert McDowell informed ISD 200 families that he will be resigning his position at the end of the school year. In an email sent to District families, Dr. McDowell has stated that, “This has been an extremely long and difficult decision for me, and it carries a lot of mixed emotions because I truly love this work, believe in this work, and understand the importance of our work in supporting your students.” Dr. McDowell has been in public education for 28 years, and says he feels now is the time to pursue other endeavors that will continue to support the work in different ways.