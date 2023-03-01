More Gold For Diggins

Afton native and Olympic cross country skier Jessie Diggins continues to carve out her accomplishments in the Cross Country ski world, and has become the World Champion in the 10 KM skate event. According to information released by the US Ski and Snowboard Team, at the World Championship event recently held in Kranjska Gora, Slovenia, Jessie put all the pieces together and won the women’s 10 KM skate to claim the gold medal, the first individual cross country World Champs gold for the USA in history. She has also won gold, silver and bronze medals at the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang in 2018 and Beijing in 2022.
(Jessie Diggins. Submitted photo)