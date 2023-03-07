Prescott St. Joseph Parish Teacher Recognized

St. Joseph’s Parish School in Prescott reports that teacher Vicki Olson has been recognized by the Diocese of La Crosse for her work at the school in Prescott. According to a post on social media, Olson recently received the Diocese of La Crosse Middle School Teacher of the Year award. She was recognized for her teaching, and specifically for exemplifying the motto, to live “In Christ, As Christ, and For Christ”. Parish School administration congratulates Olson on this wonderful accomplishment.
(Vicki Olson. Submitted photo)