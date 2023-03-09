PRESCOTT VS OSCEOLA PREVIEW; GIRLS BASKETBALL SEASON REVIEW

The Prescott Cardinals boys basketball team are gearing up for a big game against Osceola in River Falls tonight and head coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA to preview the game and also discuss the recent announcement that Jordan Malmlov was co-Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference, while Dallas Wallin was also named First Team All-MBC and Brandon Stuart was named Second Team while Brady Block was named Honorable Mention
Additionally, Girls players Lila Posthuma (1st team) and Katrina Budworth (2nd team) were named all-Conference, while Izzy Matzek and Violet Otto were named Honorable Mentions. Girls head coach Owen Hamilton joined KDWA earlier this week to recap their season