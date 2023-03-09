PRESCOTT VS OSCEOLA PREVIEW; GIRLS BASKETBALL SEASON REVIEW

  • March 9, 2023

The Prescott Cardinals boys basketball team are gearing up for a big game against Osceola in River Falls tonight and head coach Nick Johnson joined KDWA to preview the game and also discuss the recent announcement that Jordan Malmlov was co-Conference Player of the Year and First Team All-Conference, while Dallas Wallin was also named First Team All-MBC and Brandon Stuart was named Second Team while Brady Block was named Honorable Mention

Click here for audio

   

Additionally, Girls players Lila Posthuma (1st team) and Katrina Budworth (2nd team) were named all-Conference, while Izzy Matzek and Violet Otto were named Honorable Mentions. Girls head coach Owen Hamilton joined KDWA earlier this week to recap their season

Click here for audio

   

   

