PSD Seeks Student Custodians

The Prescott School District has announced openings for student custodians for the Summer of 2023. According to information provided by the District, shifts are Monday through Thursday, from 6:30 AM to 3 PM at a rate of $11 per hour for new hires and $11.50 per hour for returning students. Schedules are flexible to accommodate vacations, sporting commitments, and other summer activities. Interested applicants should submit a letter of interest to Mike Hoikka, Buildings and Grounds Supervisor. Please turn your letter of interest in at the high school office by Monday, April 10th.

