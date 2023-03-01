Quarry Taphouse Opens

The rebranding of the former Fireside Social House is now complete, and the Quarry Taphouse officially opened its doors late last week. In spite of the blizzard that struck the area, the Quarry reports that the initial week of business has been very good, with plenty of customers coming in to check out the dining, drinks, and, of course, releasing aggressions at the “Rock Range”. Customers are also invited to have a blast operating the mini excavator and mini crane, or enjoy more in the recreation area. Learn more about the Quarry on their Facebook page.