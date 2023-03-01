Roosters Ribbon Cutting

The long-awaited opening of Rooster Chicken in Hastings is nearing an end, and after remodeling the cafe space for the new restaurant, the Hastings Area Chamber of Commerce will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the eatery at 3 PM on Thursday, April 26th. The Chamber notes that the ribbon-cutting ceremony does not necessarily coincide with a grand opening celebration, but it is a welcome step in opening a new business. Rooster’s is located in Suite 310 of Westview Mall, at 1355 South Frontage Road in Hastings. Follow their progress to open on Facebook.