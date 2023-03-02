On Wednesday, March 1st, at 1:47 PM, Hastings Police Officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 100 block of Amelia Avenue in Hastings. According to an HPD press release, information provided to responding officers indicated the victim and suspect were both on scene and both had received injuries from a knife. Additional information indicated the involved males were related and the knife had been taken from the suspect. Officers on the scene located a 16-year-old male and a 19-year-old male that had both received lacerations from a knife. The 16-year-old male had lacerations to his hands and the 19-year-old male had numerous lacerations and stab wounds to his upper torso. The Hastings Fire Department transported both males to the hospital for care and their current condition is unknown. This incident is actively being investigated by the Hastings Police Department and there are no public safety concerns at this time as it relates to this incident. The Hastings Police Department would like to thank the Dakota County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance with the initial response and the Burnsville Police Department for their assistance with processing the crime scene.
Stabbing Reported
